Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

DPZ stock opened at $382.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.60 and a 200-day moving average of $391.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $839,750 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

