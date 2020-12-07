AeroVironment (AVAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.74-1.94 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.74-$1.94 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.55.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

