Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,755,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 5,945,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Separately, HSBC raised Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

