Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,306,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 1,093,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANCUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

