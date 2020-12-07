Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLK. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.97. Allakos has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $133.63.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Allakos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Allakos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Allakos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Allakos by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

