Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGM) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Allegro MicroSystems’ (NASDAQ:ALGM) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 8th. Allegro MicroSystems had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Allegro MicroSystems’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of ALGM opened at $28.00 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $29.48.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

