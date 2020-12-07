Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALLIF opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47. Alpha Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.13.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
