Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALLIF opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47. Alpha Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America and Argentina. Its principal property is the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.