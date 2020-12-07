Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of AMBA opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $95.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,890 shares of company stock worth $5,432,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $20,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

