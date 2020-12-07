Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of AMBA opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $95.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,890 shares of company stock worth $5,432,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $20,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit