Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $95.01 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $230,588.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,374 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.