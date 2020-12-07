AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ASRV stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AmeriServ Financial has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriServ Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

