AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

