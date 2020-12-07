Analyzing Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris -369.10% -125.54% -21.45% Bausch Health Companies -23.92% 173.20% 4.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aeterna Zentaris and Bausch Health Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Bausch Health Companies 0 5 10 0 2.67

Bausch Health Companies has a consensus target price of $29.73, suggesting a potential upside of 49.34%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Bausch Health Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $530,000.00 49.93 -$6.04 million N/A N/A Bausch Health Companies $8.60 billion 0.82 -$1.79 billion $4.43 4.49

Aeterna Zentaris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Aeterna Zentaris on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications. The company has a license and assignment agreement with Strongbridge Ireland Limited for the development, manufacturing, registration, and commercialization of Macrilen in the United States and Canada. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.