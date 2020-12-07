Analyzing Huami (NYSE:HMI) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Huami (NYSE:HMI) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Huami and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami 4.89% 12.61% 5.99% Super Micro Computer 2.52% 12.59% 6.95%

This table compares Huami and Super Micro Computer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami $834.88 million 0.91 $82.62 million N/A N/A Super Micro Computer $3.34 billion 0.47 $84.31 million $2.46 12.45

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Huami.

Volatility and Risk

Huami has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Huami and Super Micro Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huami 0 1 0 0 2.00 Super Micro Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huami currently has a consensus target price of $14.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Huami’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Huami is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Huami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huami beats Super Micro Computer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Mi Fit and Amazfit mobile apps. Huami Corporation has strategic collaborations with Timex Group to develop smart watches; and AliveCor, Inc. to deliver a medical functionality to wearable devices. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services. The company also provides a range of application-optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade servers, storage systems, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company has operations primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

