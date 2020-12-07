Analyzing Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (BF.B) has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and (BF.B)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 11.40% 8.33% 3.90% (BF.B) 28.81% 41.39% 14.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and (BF.B)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 3.86 $1.25 billion $1.22 25.02 (BF.B) $3.36 billion 11.35 $827.00 million $1.72 46.39

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than (BF.B). Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than (BF.B), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. (BF.B) pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. (BF.B) pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and (BF.B), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 0 0 0 N/A (BF.B) 2 3 0 0 1.60

(BF.B) has a consensus price target of $67.20, indicating a potential downside of 15.78%. Given (BF.B)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe (BF.B) is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of (BF.B) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of (BF.B) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

(BF.B) beats Keurig Dr Pepper on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About (BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Old Forester, Early Times, Slane Irish Whiskey, Coopers' Craft, el Jimador, Herradura, New Mix, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Finlandia, Korbel Champagne, and Sonoma-Cutrer brands. It is also involved in the sale of used barrels, bulk whiskey, and wine; and provision of contract bottling services. The company serves retail customers and consumers through distributors or state governments; and retailers, wholesalers, and provincial governments directly. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Mexico, and internationally. Brown-Forman Corporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

