Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of ANIX opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.55. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.13.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

