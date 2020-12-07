ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 671.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ANSYS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.33.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $343.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

