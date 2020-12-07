Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $2,794,343.64 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20.

On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $355,987.50.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $286,398.75.

On Thursday, October 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $285,876.25.

ANET stock opened at $270.11 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $280.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

