Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $2,794,343.64 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20.
- On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $355,987.50.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35.
- On Tuesday, October 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $286,398.75.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $285,876.25.
ANET stock opened at $270.11 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $280.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
