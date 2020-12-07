Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $741,617.52 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $741,617.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $440,737.20.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $451,440.60.
- On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total value of $2,348,781.26.
- On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96.
- On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $824,066.76.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total value of $798,211.92.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $270.11 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $280.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.
ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
