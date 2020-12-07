Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $741,617.52 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $741,617.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $440,737.20.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $451,440.60.

On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total value of $2,348,781.26.

On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96.

On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $824,066.76.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total value of $798,211.92.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $270.11 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $280.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

