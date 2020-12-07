Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $722,438.30 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $156,583.50.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $270.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
