Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $722,438.30 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $156,583.50.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $270.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

