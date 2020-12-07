Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $53.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 28, 2019, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

