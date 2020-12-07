ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 654.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.50.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $464.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.67. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $464.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

