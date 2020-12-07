AutoZone (AZO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $17.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $75 EPS for the current fiscal year and $83 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,162.63 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,150.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,158.29.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.65.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

