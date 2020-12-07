AutoZone (AZO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $17.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $75 EPS for the current fiscal year and $83 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,162.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,150.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,158.29. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.65.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.