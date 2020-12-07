Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £6,259.50 in Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) insider Bindi Foyle purchased 150 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,173 ($54.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,259.50 ($8,178.08).

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 4,105 ($53.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 1,788.10 ($23.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,161.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,722.71.

Get Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.