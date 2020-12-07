AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) & GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) Critical Contrast

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital -2.53% -2.79% -0.50% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

94.5% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of AXIS Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAINSCO has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXIS Capital and GAINSCO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.17 billion 0.87 $323.47 million $2.52 21.16 GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.99 $20.21 million N/A N/A

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than GAINSCO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AXIS Capital and GAINSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20 GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats GAINSCO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

