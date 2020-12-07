Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $2,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 420,954 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $124.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $130.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,978 shares of company stock worth $24,062,937. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

