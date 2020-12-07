Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

