Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after buying an additional 195,455 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $612,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $34,355,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $542.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

