Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys Shares of 2,011 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.4% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 145,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 47,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.11.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $149.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

