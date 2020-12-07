Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

