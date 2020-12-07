Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10.
About Berkshire Bancorp
