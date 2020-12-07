Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit