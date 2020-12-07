Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

