(BF.B) (BF.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect (BF.B) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BF.B opened at $79.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Get (BF.B) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from (BF.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. (BF.B)’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of (BF.B) in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of (BF.B) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of (BF.B) from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of (BF.B) from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. (BF.B) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

(BF.B) Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for (BF.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BF.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.