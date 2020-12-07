Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Raised to $56.00 at DA Davidson

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLKB. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.67.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 142,886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.