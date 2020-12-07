Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) Insider Buys £44,800 in Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) insider Paul Le Page bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

Shares of LON BSIF opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £474.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.33. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.60 ($2.23).

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

