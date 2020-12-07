Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,281 shares of company stock worth $5,353,567 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $486.00 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

