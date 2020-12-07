Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,033 Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCOM. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

