Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 225,000 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $862.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

