Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 299,924 Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 824.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $82,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $249.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

