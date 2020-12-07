Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 299,924 Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 824.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $82,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $249.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kirkland`s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit