Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 778.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,447 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CommScope worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

