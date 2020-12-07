Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after purchasing an additional 154,965 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $111.30 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

