Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 9,244 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.39% of International Money Express worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 255,368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,084,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 29.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $7,050,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $57,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,663,750 shares of company stock worth $72,269,450 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $593.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.38. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

