Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 203,060 Bowx Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowx Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 203,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWXU. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowx Acquisition in the third quarter worth $513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bowx Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,099,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bowx Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,078,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Bowx Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowx Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,025,000.

Get Bowx Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS BOWXU opened at $10.38 on Monday. Bowx Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bowx Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowx Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.