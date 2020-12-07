Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in VeriSign by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in VeriSign by 361.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 131,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VeriSign by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,447,000 after acquiring an additional 123,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,673,497. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,444 shares of company stock worth $9,950,052. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

VRSN stock opened at $203.99 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.66.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.