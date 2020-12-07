Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Jack in the Box worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after acquiring an additional 553,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 139,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $92.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036 shares of company stock valued at $257,448 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

