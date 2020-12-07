Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 1.20% of North American Construction Group worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $351.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

