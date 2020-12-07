Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after acquiring an additional 209,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $286.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,790.20 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

