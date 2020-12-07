Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,629 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Qurate Retail worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 38.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

