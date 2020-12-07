Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 71.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after buying an additional 338,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $180.76 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

