Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,038 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of The Children’s Place worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 20.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,468,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 863,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $837,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $47.32 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $690.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.