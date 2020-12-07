Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSACU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,009,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,926,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $10,487,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSACU opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

